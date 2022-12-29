US issues preliminary AD duty review results for circular welded pipe from UAE

Thursday, 29 December 2022 11:55:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from United Arab Emirates for the period between December 1, 2020, and November 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that UAE-based companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 4.94 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes, 2.61 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, and 3.57 percent for Conares Metal Supply Limited, K.D. Industries Inc and TSI Metal Industries L.L.C.

The preliminary antidumping duties for the country are applicable from December 28.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, 7306.19.5150, 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, 7306.30.5090, 7306.50.1000, 7306.50.5030, 7306.50.5050, and 7306.50.5070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).