US...

US issues final results of AD review on wire rod from S. Korea

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 09:54:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on carbon and alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from South Korea for the period between May 1, 2022, and April 20, 2023.

During the given period, some South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.85 percent for POSCO/POSCO International Corporation.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin had been determined at 1.03 percent for the given companies.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

