Brazil's September wire rod exports soar 677% as US sales resume

Brazil exported 27,200 metric tons (mt) of wire rod in September, up from 3,500 mt in August, according to SECEX, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services.

The jump was driven by the resumption of shipments to the US after the import duty issue on the product was settled.

September shipments went to South American countries (18,300 mt at $650/mt), the US (8,200 mt at $712/mt) and Canada (700 mt at $793/mt), on an FOB basis.

Gerdau exported 13,000 mt, ArcelorMittal 12,500 mt and traders 1,700 mt.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 8,800 mt of wire rod in September, up from 8,300 mt in August.

September imports came from Egypt (5,200 mt at $612/mt), China (2,600 mt at $520/mt) and Germany (1,000 mt at $999/mt), also on an FOB basis.