US issues preliminary results of AD review on wire rod from S. Korea’s POSCO

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 10:11:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from South Korea between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has preliminarily found that POSCO and POSCO International Corporation (PIC) (collectively, POSCO), sold subject merchandise in the US at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 0.51 percent for POSCO/POSCO International Corporation.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

