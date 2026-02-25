 |  Login 
US ITC votes to maintain duties on wire rod imports from five countries

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 14:17:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has determined that revoking the existing antidumping duty order on wire rod from Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Moldova, and Trinidad and Tobago or the countervailing duty order on wire rod from Brazil would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time. As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from these countries will remain in place.

The weighted-average dumping margins stand at 74.35-94.73 percent for Brazil, 4.06 percent for Indonesia, 20.11 percent for Mexico, 369.10 percent for Moldova and 11.40 percent for Trinidad and Tobago, while Brazil is also subject to 2.76-6.74 percent countervailing duty.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7213.91.3000, 7213.91.3010, 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3090, 7213.91.3091, 7213.91.3092, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.4510, 7213.91.4590, 7213.91.6000, 7213.91.6010, 7213.91.6090, 7213.99.0030, 7213.99.0031, 7213.99.0038, 7213.99.0090, 7227.20.0000, 7227.20.0010, 7227.20.0020, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.20.0090, 7227.20.0095, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6050, 7227.90.6051, 7227.90.6053, 7227.90.6058, 7227.90.6059, 7227.90.6080, and 7227.90.6085 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Wire Rod Longs US North America Quotas & Duties 

