US issues preliminary results of AD order on wire rod from Mexico

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from Mexico for the period of review between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V./Deacero Summit S.A.P.I. de C.V. made sales of the subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of 15.97 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V./Deacero Summit S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The DOC has also rescinded this review, in part, with respect to seven companies for which there were no reviewable entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.