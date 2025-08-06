 |  Login 
US issues final AD margins for wire rod from Mexico

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 10:10:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod (wire rod) from Mexico between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that producers/exporters subject to this review made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has calculated estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 13.45 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V and 18.09 for TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. According to the preliminary results, the estimated weighted-average dumping margin was at 13.46 percent for Deacero S.A.P.I. de C.V. and 18.09 for TA 2000 S.A. de C.V. 


