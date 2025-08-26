 |  Login 
US maintains CVD order on wire rod from China

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 15:56:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the sunset reviews of the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod from China.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the countervailing duty (CVD) orders on the given products from China would likely to lead to the continuation or reoccurrence of countervailable subsidies. The final subsidy rates are at 193.31 percent for Benxi Steel, 178.46 percent for the Tangshan branch of Hebei Iron & Steel Co., Lt. and 185.89 percent for other Chinese exporters.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.6000, 7213.99.0030, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, and 7227.90.6035.


