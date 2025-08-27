US issues final results of AD review on steel wire rod from China

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the expedited second sunset review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on carbon and certain alloy steel wire rod (steel wire rod) from China. The sunset review was initiated on May 1, 2025.

The DOC has determined that revocation of the order would likely lead to the continuation or recurrence of dumping, and that the magnitude of the dumping margins likely to prevail would be weighted-average dumping margins up to 110.25 percent.

The products subject to the orders are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7213.91.3011, 7213.91.3015, 7213.91.3020, 7213.91.3093, 7213.91.4500, 7213.91.6000, 7213.99.0030, 7227.20.0030, 7227.20.0080, 7227.90.6010, 7227.90.6020, 7227.90.6030, 7227.90.6035, 7213.99.0090 and 7227.90.6090.