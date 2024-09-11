 |  Login 
US issues final results of AD review on stainless steel bar from India

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 13:32:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on stainless steel bars from India.

During the review period from February 1, 2022, to January 31, 2023, some Indian producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 0.70 percent for Laxcon Steels Limited and its subsidiaries Ocean Steels Private Limited, Metlax International Private Limited, Parvati Private Limited and Mega Steels Private Limited and other Indian producers, and 0.40 percent (de minimis) for Aamor Inox Limited.


