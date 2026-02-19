US issues final results of AD review on SS bar from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of the antidumping duty administrative review of stainless steel bar (SS bar) from India.

The DOC has determined that certain producers/exporters of SS bars from India made sales at prices at less than normal value during the period of review between February 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The DOC has calculated weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for Aamor Inox Limited, 15.46 percent for Ambica Steels Limited, Laxcon Steels Limited, and its affiliates, Ocean Steels Private Limited, Metlax International Private Limited, Parvati Private Limited, and Mega Steels Private Limited, and Meltroll Engineering Pvt. Ltd, and 30.92 percent for Atlas Stainless Corporation Private Limited, Astrabright LLP., Astrabite LLP., Bahubali Steel Industries, Eurostahl Tech LLP, Venus Metal Corporation, Venus Wire Industries Pvt. Ltd., Precision Metals, Hindustan Inox Ltd., and Sieves Manufacturers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded this review with respect to Bhansali Bright Bars and Chandan Steels Limited as the companies had no entries of the subject merchandise during the period of review.