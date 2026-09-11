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US issues preliminary AD results on PC strand from Malaysia

Friday, 11 September 2026 00:10:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on prestressed concrete steel wire strand (PC strand) from Malaysia for the period between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Kiswire Sdn. Bhd. (Kiswire) and Southern PC Steel Sdn. Bhd. (Southern), the two mandatory respondents, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.29 percent for Kiswire and 1.42 percent for Southern.

The review-specific rate for the non-examined company, Wei Dat Steel Wire Sdn. Bhd. (Wei Dat), is 1.36 percent.

The DOC is also rescinding the review with respect to Southern Steel Sdn. Bhd. (Southern Steel), as it had no reviewable entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The all-others rate is 5.13 percent.

Tags: Longs US Malaysia North America Southeast Asia Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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