US issues final results of AD and CVD reviews on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Friday, 13 September 2024 12:17:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of antidumping and countervailing duty orders on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products from South Korea. The period for antidumping duty review is between February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, while the DOC examined the period between January 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022 within the scope of countervailing duty review.

Accordingly, the US DOC determined that South Korea did not make sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Therefore, the DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the country, in line with the preliminary results.

Looking at the results of the countervailing review, the final subsidy rates are at 2.01 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd and 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel Company. According to the preliminary results of the countervailing duty review, the subsidy rates were determined at 1.93 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill and 2.21 percent for Hyundai Steel Company.


