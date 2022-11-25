US issues final CVD duties on OCTG from South Korea and Russia

Friday, 25 November 2022 15:48:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has issued final countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea and Russia.

The final subsidy rate is at 0.25 percent for South Korean producer Hyundai Steel Company, de minimis, while SeAH Steel Corporation and all other South Korean exporters received subsidy rates of 1.33 percent, above de minimis. The final subsidy rates are in the range of 1.30-1.59 percent for Russian companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.1010, 7304.29.1020, 7304.29.1030, 7304.29.1040, 7304.29.1050, 7304.29.1060, 7304.29.1080, 7304.29.2010, 7304.29.2020, 7304.29.2030, 7304.29.2040, 7304.29.2050, 7304.29.2060, 7304.29.2080, 7304.29.3110, 7304.29.3120, 7304.29.3130, 7304.29.3140, 7304.29.3150, 7304.29.3160, 7304.29.3180, 7304.29.4110, 7304.29.4120, 7304.29.4130, 7304.29.4140, 7304.29.4150, 7304.29.4160, 7304.29.4180, 7304.29.5015, 7304.29.5030, 7304.29.5045, 7304.29.5060, 7304.29.5075, 7304.29.6115, 7304.29.6130, 7304.29.6145, 7304.29.6160, 7304.29.6175, 7305.20.2000, 7305.20.4000, 7305.20.6000, 7305.20.8000, 7306.29.1030, 7306.29.1090, 7306.29.2000, 7306.29.3100, 7306.29.4100, 7306.29.6010, 7306.29.6050, 7306.29.8110, and 7306.29.8150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).