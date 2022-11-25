﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final CVD duties on OCTG from South Korea and Russia

Friday, 25 November 2022 15:48:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has issued final countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea and Russia.

The final subsidy rate is at 0.25 percent for South Korean producer Hyundai Steel Company, de minimis, while SeAH Steel Corporation and all other South Korean exporters received subsidy rates of 1.33 percent, above de minimis. The final subsidy rates are in the range of 1.30-1.59 percent for Russian companies. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.1010, 7304.29.1020, 7304.29.1030, 7304.29.1040, 7304.29.1050, 7304.29.1060, 7304.29.1080, 7304.29.2010, 7304.29.2020, 7304.29.2030, 7304.29.2040, 7304.29.2050, 7304.29.2060, 7304.29.2080, 7304.29.3110, 7304.29.3120, 7304.29.3130, 7304.29.3140, 7304.29.3150, 7304.29.3160, 7304.29.3180, 7304.29.4110, 7304.29.4120, 7304.29.4130, 7304.29.4140, 7304.29.4150, 7304.29.4160, 7304.29.4180, 7304.29.5015, 7304.29.5030, 7304.29.5045, 7304.29.5060, 7304.29.5075, 7304.29.6115, 7304.29.6130, 7304.29.6145, 7304.29.6160, 7304.29.6175, 7305.20.2000, 7305.20.4000, 7305.20.6000, 7305.20.8000, 7306.29.1030, 7306.29.1090, 7306.29.2000, 7306.29.3100, 7306.29.4100, 7306.29.6010, 7306.29.6050, 7306.29.8110, and 7306.29.8150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Turkey’s hollow section prices fall sharply, further declines expected

25 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices indicate minor fluctuations

25 Nov | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.9 percent in mid Nov

24 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.7 percent in September

23 Nov | Steel News

US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count drops week-on-week

23 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD duty on LD welded pipe from Canada

23 Nov | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

23 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Northwest Pipe to supply Texas pipeline project

22 Nov | Steel News

India’s Rama Steel Tubes to expand tube output capacity in FY 2022-23

22 Nov | Steel News