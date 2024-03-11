﻿
US issues final AD margin for seamless pipe from Ukraine’s Interpipe

Monday, 11 March 2024 13:41:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (seamless pipe) from Ukraine for the period between February 10, 2021 and July 31, 2022.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Ukrainian steel producer Interpipe’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 4.99 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.


