US issues final AD duty on corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea

Friday, 10 December 2021 10:41:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea for the period between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean producers’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review, except for Hyundai Steel Company.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.59 percent for South Korea, and zero percent for Hyundai Steel, in line with the preliminary results.