US issues preliminary AD results on certain pipe from Vietnam

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on welded stainless steel pressure pipe (stainless pressure pipe) from Vietnam for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that sales of subject merchandise from Vietnam were made at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 90.80 percent for the Vietnam-wide entity, based on adverse facts available.

The DOC also intends to rescind the review with respect to seven companies.