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US issues preliminary AD results on certain pipe from Vietnam

Monday, 12 October 2026 17:08:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on welded stainless steel pressure pipe (stainless pressure pipe) from Vietnam for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that sales of subject merchandise from Vietnam were made at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 90.80 percent for the Vietnam-wide entity, based on adverse facts available.

The DOC also intends to rescind the review with respect to seven companies.

Tags: Tubular Vietnam US East Asia and Pacific North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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