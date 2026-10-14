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US issues preliminary AD results on corrosion resistant steel from Taiwan

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 00:14:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Prosperity Tieh Enterprises Co., Ltd. (Prosperity) and Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd. (Sheng Yu), the two mandatory respondents, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.54 percent for Prosperity and 20.73 percent for Sheng Yu.

The review-specific rate for the non-examined company, Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa), is 5.92 percent.

The DOC is also rescinding the review with respect to six companies, namely China Steel Corporation, Chung Hung Steel Corporation, Great Fortune Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Corporation and Xxentria Technology Materials Company Ltd., as there were no reviewable, suspended entries of subject merchandise from these companies during the period of review.

The all-others rate is 11.04 percent.

Tags: US Taiwan North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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