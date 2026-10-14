US issues preliminary AD results on corrosion resistant steel from Taiwan

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE) from Taiwan for the period between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

The DOC preliminarily determined that Prosperity Tieh Enterprises Co., Ltd. (Prosperity) and Sheng Yu Steel Co., Ltd. (Sheng Yu), the two mandatory respondents, made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. The DOC has preliminarily determined weighted-average dumping margins of 3.54 percent for Prosperity and 20.73 percent for Sheng Yu.

The review-specific rate for the non-examined company, Great Grandeul Steel Company Limited (Samoa), is 5.92 percent.

The DOC is also rescinding the review with respect to six companies, namely China Steel Corporation, Chung Hung Steel Corporation, Great Fortune Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Co., Ltd., Great Grandeul Steel Corporation and Xxentria Technology Materials Company Ltd., as there were no reviewable, suspended entries of subject merchandise from these companies during the period of review.

The all-others rate is 11.04 percent.