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US issues final AD results on hot-rolled steel from Japan

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 22:43:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has released the final results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain hot-rolled steel flat products (hot-rolled steel) from Japan for the period between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024.

The DOC determined that Nippon Steel Corporation, Nippon Steel Nisshin Co., Ltd. and Nippon Steel Trading Corporation (collectively, Nippon Steel) made sales of subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review, while Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Steel) did not. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 13.96 percent for Nippon Steel and 0.00 percent for Tokyo Steel.

The review-specific rate for the companies not selected for individual examination, JFE Steel Corporation, JFE Shoji Trade Corporation, JFE Shoji Corporation, Honda Trading Corporation, Marubeni-Itochu Steel Inc., Tetsusho Kayaba Corporation and Toyo Corporation, is 13.96 percent.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were determined at 13.07 percent for Nippon Steel and 0.00 percent for Tokyo Steel, while the review-specific rate was 13.07 percent.

The all-others rate is 5.58 percent.

Tags: HRS Flats Japan US North America Quotas & Duties 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor
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I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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