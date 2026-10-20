PT Krakatau Steel signs agreement to supply HRC and HRS to Australia and New Zealand

Indonesian steel producer PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk has announced that it has signed a long-term supply agreement with Australian Steel Traders Pty Ltd (ASTRADERS) for the supply of up to 30,000 mt of hot rolled coil (HRC) and/or hot rolled sheet (HRS) annually to the Australian and New Zealand markets.

According to Krakatau Steel, the agreement aims to expand its export market presence and strengthen its long-standing commercial relationship with ASTRADERS, which has been distributing the Indonesian producer's steel products in Australia for 25 years.

Agreement also covers potential HRPO and CRC exports

The agreement also covers potential sales of other steel products, including hot rolled pickled and oiled (HRPO) products and cold rolled coil (CRC), subject to further agreement between the parties.

Krakatau Steel stated that the partnership will support its efforts to expand its international customer base and strengthen its presence in Australia and New Zealand through ASTRADERS' existing distribution network.

ASTRADERS to support steel product certification requirements

In addition, the agreement provides opportunities for cooperation on product certification requirements in the two markets. ASTRADERS is expected to assist Krakatau Steel in obtaining relevant certifications, including those issued by the Australasian Certification Authority for Reinforcing and Structural Steels (ACRS) and Steel Sustainability Australia (SSA), subject to further agreement.

The Indonesian steelmaker emphasized that product quality, competitive pricing, supply reliability and compliance with destination market standards will remain key considerations in expanding its exports.