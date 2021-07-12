US iron and steel scrap exports up 24.5 percent in May

Monday, 12 July 2021 21:33:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 2,029,311 mt in May 2021, a 24.5 percent increase month-on-month and a 41.6 percent increase year-on-year.

Mexico was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in May with 331,738 mt, up 35.2 percent month-on-month and up 153.2 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in May include: Turkey, with 284,625 mt; Vietnam, with 279,584 mt; Malaysia, with 244,864 mt; and Bangladesh, with 221,483 mt.