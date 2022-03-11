﻿
US iron and steel scrap exports up 14.5 percent in January

Friday, 11 March 2022 21:28:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,274,978 mt in January 2022, a 14.5 percent increase month-on-month and a 10.3 percent increase year-on-year.

Turkey was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in January with 305,474 mt, up 26.2 percent month-on-month and up 15.4 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in January include: Mexico, with 170,478 mt; Bangladesh, with 168,574 mt; Egypt, with 95,093 mt; and Taiwan, with 91,573 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $597.1 million in January 2022, compared to $523.5 million in December and $465.5 million in January 2021.


