US iron and steel scrap exports down 20.7 percent in June

Monday, 09 August 2021 19:18:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the latest figures from the US International Trade Commission, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled 1,609,601 mt in June 2021, a 20.7 percent decrease month-on-month but a 13.9 percent increase year-on-year.

Malaysia was the largest recipient of US iron and scrap exports in June with 258,658 mt, up 5.6 percent month-on-month and up 105.6 percent year-on-year. Other notable destinations in June include: Mexico, with 231,413 mt; Vietnam, with 180,536 mt; Bangladesh, with 116,380 mt; and Taiwan, with 110,834 mt.

In terms of value, US iron and steel scrap exports totaled $627.3 million in June 2021, compared to $752.9 million in May and $366.3 million in June 2020.