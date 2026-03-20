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US HRC imports up 27.9 percent in January 2026 from December

Friday, 20 March 2026 12:24:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 59,879 mt in January this year, up 27.9 percent from December and down 62.6 percent from January 2025. By value, HRC imports totaled $38.97 million in January this year, compared to $31.16 million in December and $125.31 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most HRC from South Korea in January with 24,878 mt, compared to 12,903 mt in December and 9,349 mt in January last year. Other top sources of imported HRC in January include Canada with 13,547 mt, Mexico with 5,583 mt, Brazil with 5,014 mt, Turkey with 4,093 mt, Germany with 2,260 mt, the Netherlands with 2,220 mt, and Sweden with 1,075 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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