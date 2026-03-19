US HRC exports up 41.7 percent in January 2026 from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 51,270 mt in January this year, up 41.7 percent from December and down 29.1 percent from January 2025. By value, HRC exports totaled $55.78 million in January, compared to $38.98 million in the previous month and $69.96 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in January with 36,718 mt, compared to 26,135 mt in December and 49,352 mt in January 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 14,425 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in January.