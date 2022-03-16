US HRC exports up 4.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 19:32:27 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 60,938 mt in January 2022, up 4.2 percent from December and up 32.2 percent from January 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $52.7 million in January, compared to $50.4 million in the previous month and $40.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in January with 37,252 mt, compared to 38,616 mt in December and 30,796 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,291 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in January.