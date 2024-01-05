US HRC imports down 8.6 percent in November

Friday, 05 January 2024 19:45:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 132,200 mt in November 2023, down 8.6 percent from October and down 13.0 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $106.1 million in November 2023, compared to $117.4 million in October and $128.0 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in November, with 76,107 mt, compared to 66,399 mt in October and 93,704 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported HRC in November include Japan, with 15,393 mt; Netherlands, with 11,999 mt; Mexico, with 8,953 mt; and Sweden, with 4,907 mt.