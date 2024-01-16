US HRC exports down 9.3 percent in November

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 58,531 mt in November 2023, down 9.3 percent from October but up 19.0 percent from November 2022. By value, HRC exports totaled $58.9 million in November, compared to $65.6 million in the previous month and $48.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in November with 41,479 mt, compared to 42,090 mt in October and 30,703 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,963 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in November.


