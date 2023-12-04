US HRC imports down 38.0 percent in October

Monday, 04 December 2023 20:59:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 144,451 mt in October 2023, down 38.0 percent from September and down 1.9 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $117.4 million in October 2023, compared to $188.4 million in September and $132.8 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in October, with 66,398 mt, compared to 81,029 mt in September and 93,704 mt in October 2022. Other top sources of imported HRC in October include Japan, with 20,969 mt; Mexico, with 10,217 mt; Netherlands, with 8,070 mt; and South Korea, with 7,999 mt.