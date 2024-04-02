﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC imports down 26.0 percent in February

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 21:15:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 135,490 mt in February 2024, down 26.0 percent from January but up 27.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $120.8 million in February 2024, compared to $159.4 million in January and $88.6 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in February, with 51,917 mt, compared to 95,979 mt in January and 76,588 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported HRC in February include South Korea, with 22,934 mt; Japan, with 22,004 mt; Turkey, with 11,584 mt; and Mexico, with 11,126 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC prices decline, but trend may reverse amid futures rise

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-India HRC prices fall but still fail to spark any trade

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat cuts local HRC prices, some rebound seen in import prices

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 2, 2024

02 Apr | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

02 Apr | Steel News

Shagang Group cuts local HRC prices by $42/mt for April

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Brazilian HRC export price declines sharply in two weeks

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices move down further

01 Apr | Flats and Slab

Dexin Steel to enter HRC market, plans new DRI plant with focus on flats in GCC

01 Apr | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices stable amid ongoing discounted sales

01 Apr | Flats and Slab