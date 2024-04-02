US HRC imports down 26.0 percent in February

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 21:15:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 135,490 mt in February 2024, down 26.0 percent from January but up 27.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $120.8 million in February 2024, compared to $159.4 million in January and $88.6 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in February, with 51,917 mt, compared to 95,979 mt in January and 76,588 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported HRC in February include South Korea, with 22,934 mt; Japan, with 22,004 mt; Turkey, with 11,584 mt; and Mexico, with 11,126 mt.