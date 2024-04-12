US HRC exports up 43.4 percent in February

Friday, 12 April 2024 23:27:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 90,126 mt in February 2024, up 43.4 percent from January and up 21.6 percent from February 2023. By value, HRC exports totaled $98.4 million in February, compared to $69.4 million in the previous month and $69.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in February with 65,089 mt, compared to 37,336 mt in January and 55,859 mt in February 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 27,446 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in February.