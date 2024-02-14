US HRC exports up 14.6 percent in December

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 21:13:18 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 67,097 mt in December 2023, up 14.6 percent from November and up 74.8 percent from December 2022. By value, HRC exports totaled $67.7 million in December, compared to $58.9 million in the previous month and $36.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 49,946 mt, compared to 41,479 mt in November and 21,718 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,890 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.