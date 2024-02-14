﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC exports up 14.6 percent in December

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 21:13:18 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 67,097 mt in December 2023, up 14.6 percent from November and up 74.8 percent from December 2022. By value, HRC exports totaled $67.7 million in December, compared to $58.9 million in the previous month and $36.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in December with 49,946 mt, compared to 41,479 mt in November and 21,718 mt in December 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 16,890 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in December.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-India HRC prices vary widely across destinations, deals mostly done in Middle East

14 Feb | Flats and Slab

UAE-based buyers still favor ex-India HRC while China on holiday

14 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.6 percent in 2023

13 Feb | Steel News

Local Indian HRC prices stable amid discounted sales and cheaper imports

12 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.5 percent in 2023

12 Feb | Steel News

UK may temporarily allow duty-free HRC imports amid expected lower domestic output

12 Feb | Steel News

US flat rolled steel prices still softening

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

HRC consumption in Mexico up 35.3 percent in December

09 Feb | Steel News

Romanian flats prices stable, local mills to restart BF next week

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Mood weakens in most regions, China exits market on negative note

09 Feb | Flats and Slab