﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US HRC imports up 38.4 percent in December

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 00:02:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 182,743 mt in December 2023, up 38.4 percent from November and up 38.2 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $145.2 million in December 2023, compared to $106.2 million in November and $106.6 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in December, with 102,730 mt, compared to 76,107 mt in November and 77,828 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported HRC in December include South Korea, with 25,525 mt; Brazil, with 22,623 mt; Japan, with 17,448 mt; and Mexico, with 12,487 mt.


Tags: Hrc Flats US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Vietnam’s HRC import prices mainly stable in occasional deals

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Positive mood persists in UAE’s HRC import market as trade remains strong

31 Jan | Flats and Slab

Japan’s steel exports up 1.2 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Tampa Bay Steel Conference: Analysts believe HRC prices will continue to fall

30 Jan | Steel News

Ex-China HRC prices relatively stable ahead of holiday, more deals reported in Asia and Middle East

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

Price range widens for India HRC exports, mixed price trend still seen

30 Jan | Flats and Slab

Ex-China steel plate prices stable for third straight week amid lack of market movement

29 Jan | Flats and Slab

Local Indian HRC trade prices weaken as discounted sales become widespread amid rising inventories

29 Jan | Flats and Slab

US flat rolled steel prices still showing signs of softness

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Global View on HRC: Suppliers still keep prices stable, market evaluations mainly remain optimistic

26 Jan | Flats and Slab