US HRC exports down 3.4 percent in January

Thursday, 14 March 2024 21:56:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 64,833 mt in January 2024, down 3.4 percent from December and down 0.7 percent from January 2023. By value, HRC exports totaled $69.4 million in January, compared to $67.7 million in the previous month and $60.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in January with 37,336 mt, compared to 49,946 mt in December and 46,047 mt in January 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 27,359 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in January.