US HRC imports up 0.2 percent in January

Friday, 01 March 2024 22:28:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled sheet totaled 183,110 mt in January 2024, up 0.2 percent from December and up 33.7 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, HRC imports totaled $159.4 million in January 2024, compared to $145.2 million in December and $108.9 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most HRC from Canada in January, with 95,979 mt, compared to 95,625 mt in December and 83,591 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported HRC in January include Japan, with 24,297 mt; South Korea, with 22,238 mt; Mexico, with 18,015 mt; and Brazil, with 8,527 mt.


