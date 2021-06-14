US HRC exports down 7.6 percent in April

Monday, 14 June 2021 18:11:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 52,389 mt in April 2021, down 7.6 percent from March but up 114.6 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $49.3 million in April, compared to $52.6 million in the previous month and $20.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in April with 33,069 mt, compared to 39,466 mt in March and 20,663 mt in April 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 18,707 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in April.