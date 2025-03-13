US HRC exports down 28.1 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled coils totaled 7,971 mt in January this year, down 28.1 percent from December and up 223.6 percent from January last year. By value, HRC exports totaled $15.3 million in January, compared to $20.2 million in the previous month and $6.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in January with 7,676 mt, compared to 10,808 mt in December and 2,207 mt in January last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in January.