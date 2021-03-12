US HRC exports down 23.3 percent in January

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:36:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 46,097 mt in January 2021, down 23.3 percent from December and down 10.2 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, HRC exports totaled $40.5 million in January, compared to $46.7 million in the previous month and $43.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in January with 30,796 mt, compared to 43,153 mt in December and 34,679 mt in January 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 14,456 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in January.