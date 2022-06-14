US HRC exports down 13.7 percent in April

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 18:18:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled sheet totaled 58,059 mt in April 2022, down 13.7 percent from March but up 10.9 percent from April 2021. By value, HRC exports totaled $54.7 million in April, compared to $63.0 million in the previous month and $49.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HRC to Mexico in April with 34,401 mt, compared to 39,261 mt in March and 33,069 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 23,359 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HRC exports in April.