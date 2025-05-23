 |  Login 
US hot rolled bar exports down 5.8 percent in March from February

Friday, 23 May 2025 17:51:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot rolled bar totaled 29,314 mt in March this year, down 5.8 percent from February and down 4.3 percent in March last year. By value, hot rolled bar exports totaled $50.6 million in March, compared to $49.7 million in the previous month and $53.5 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most hot rolled bar to Mexico in March with 15,672 mt, compared to 17,235 mt in February and 16,762 mt in March last year. The other top destination was Canada with 11,688 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US hot rolled bar in March.


