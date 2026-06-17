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US HDG imports up nine percent in April 2026 from March

Wednesday, 17 June 2026 10:15:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dip galvanized sheets totaled 84,470 mt in April this year, up nine percent from March and down 33.4 percent from April 2025. By value, HDG imports totaled $86.49 million in April this year, compared to $73.42 million in the previous month and $156.24 million in the same month of 2025.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in April with 39,517 mt, compared to 44,160 mt in March and 70,819 mt in April 2025. Other top sources of imported HDG in April include Austria with 10,920 mt, South Korea with 10,721 mt and Germany with 6,114 mt.


Tags: Galvanized Flats US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

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