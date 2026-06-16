US HDG exports down 10.5 percent in April 2026 from March

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 100,047 mt in April this year, down 10.5 percent month on month and up 3.2 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $149.61 million in April 2026, compared to $165.66 million in the previous month and $143.98 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in April with 63,339 mt, compared to 71,016 mt in March and 63,270 mt in April last year. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 36,339 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in April.