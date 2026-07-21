US HDG exports up 10.8 percent in May 2026 from April

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dip galvanized sheet and strip (HDG) totaled 110,893 mt in May this year, up 10.8 percent month on month and up 7.5 percent year on year. By value, HDG exports totaled $162.9 million in May 2026, compared to $149.6 million in the previous month and $151.9 million the same month in 2025.

The US shipped the most HDG to Mexico in May with 70,161 mt, compared to 63,339 mt in April and 62,074 mt in May 2025. Mexico is followed by Canada, with 40,305 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in May.