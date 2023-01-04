US drawn wire exports up 1.2 percent in October

Wednesday, 04 January 2023 21:49:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of drawn wire totaled 7,517 mt in October 2022, up 1.2 percent from September and up 3.4 percent from October 2021. By value, drawn wire exports totaled $20.3 million in October, compared to $18.5 million in the previous month and $18.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most drawn wire to Mexico in October with 2,714 mt, compared to 2,573 mt in September and 2,341 mt in October 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,458 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US drawn wire exports in October.