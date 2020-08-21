﻿
English
US DOC proposes changes to AD and CVD duty regulations

Friday, 21 August 2020 15:35:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has proposed to change the existing antidumping and countervailing duty regulations to improve administration and enforcement of the duty laws.

It is stated that the proposed changes, concerning both scope and circumvention proceedings, cover the renewal of the regulation concerning the time for submission of comments, modification of the regulation regarding new shipper reviews, importer reimbursement certifications and scope matters in AD and CVD proceedings as well as the implementation of new regulation concerning circumvention of AD and CVD orders and requests for certifications from interested parties to establish whether merchandise is subject to an AD or CVD order.

In case of the proposed changes are approved, it will eliminate the loopholes in the duty laws. The US DOC is seeking public comments on this proposed changes until September 14, 2020.


North America  quotas & duties  USA


