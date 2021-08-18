US DOC issues preliminary AD review results for Turkish circular welded pipe

﻿
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey.

During the review period from May 1, 2019, to April 30, 2020, Turkish pipe producers were found to have made sales of given products at less than normal value.

Accordingly, the DOC calculated a weighted-average dumping margin of 26.22 percent for Borusan, Kale Bağlantı Teknolojileri and Noksel Çelik Boru.


