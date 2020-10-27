US DOC issues preliminary AD margins against steel cylinders from China

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 20:08:07 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) announced an affirmative preliminary determination in the antidumping duty investigation of non-refillable steel cylinders from China.

The DOC preliminarily determined that exporters from China have dumped non-refillable steel cylinders in the United States at margins between 57.83 percent and 114.58 percent.

As a result of today’s decisions, the DOC will instruct US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to collect cash deposits from importers of non-refillable steel cylinders from China based on the preliminary rates noted above.

The petitioner is Worthington Industries (Columbus, OH). In 2019, imports of non-refillable steel cylinders from China were valued at approximately $21.5 million.

The DOC is scheduled to announce its final determination in this case on or about March 15, 2020. If the DOC’s final determination is affirmative, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) will be scheduled to make its final injury determination on or about February 22, 2021.