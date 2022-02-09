US DOC issues final results of AD review of LD welded pipe from Canada

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 12:10:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping (AD) duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada for the period between August 27, 2018 and April 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Canada’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value.

Additionally, the DOC found that Canam made no shipments of the given product during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 15.29 percent for the country.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 14.33 percent for Canada.