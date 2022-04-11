﻿
English
US DOC issues final AD duty on OCTG from Vietnam

Monday, 11 April 2022 11:46:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Vietnam for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Vietnam’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.49 percent for Vietnam-based SeAH Steel VINA Corporation.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from April 11. 

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 4.67 percent for the country.


Tags: pipe tubular USA North America quotas & duties 

