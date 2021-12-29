﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US DOC issues final AD duty on forged steel fittings from Taiwan

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:34:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on forged steel fittings from Taiwan for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Both-Well Steel Fittings Co., Ltd’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 5.57 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: North America  quotas & duties  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on HRC from Russia
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany
10 Dec

US issues final AD duty on corrosion-resistant steel from South Korea
09 Dec

US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Thailand
01 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries