US DOC issues final AD duty on forged steel fittings from Taiwan

Wednesday, 29 December 2021 11:34:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on forged steel fittings from Taiwan for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Both-Well Steel Fittings Co., Ltd’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 5.57 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.